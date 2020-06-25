Police arrest four after declaring unlawful assembly near Robert E. Lee statue

The Moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday June 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the removal of the statue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said four arrests were made after authorities declared an unlawful assembly at the Robert E. Lee statue Wednesday night.

One man, identified as 23-year-old Clarence Green of Richmond, was arrested and charged with participating in an unlawful assembly Wednesday. Three others were arrested in the 300 block N. Allen Street early Thursday.

According to police, one person in the group “was observed spotting the Air Unit” with a laser pointer. The aviation unit for Virginia state police “provides aircraft support for search, rescue, law enforcement, and medical evacuation missions,” a state police spokeswoman told 8News.

Jonathan Wolverton, a 21-year-old from Richmond, was charged with interfering with an aircraft. Jack Glass, a 23-year-old from Chesterfield, was arrested for obstruction for force and Mychael Montgomery, a 25-year-old from Richmond, was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer.

Police have arrested more than a dozen people for unlawful assembly in the past week, with 12 arrests made early Tuesday and six other arrests on Sunday night.