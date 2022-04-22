HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover police have arrested a man they believe to be the suspect in a breaking and entering incident on Monday, April 18.

Police suspect Antonio Lopez Harris was the person who broke into Chickahominy Market with the intent to steal. Harris was arrested by police on Wednesday, April 20.

He was charged with Breaking and Entering with intent to commit Larceny (F) and is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Antonio Lopez Harris (Photo Courtesy of The Hanover Sheriff’s Office)

Based on surveillance footage from the business, police believe that there may have been multiple individuals who witnessed this incident that may not have realized the details of the crime at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.