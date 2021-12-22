Police arrest Hopewell man linked to shooting on Prince George Drive

Michael Hart Playford, 19, of Hopewell, was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, malicious discharge of a weapon and felony eluding. (Photo: Prince George Police Department)

PRINCE GEORGE, Va (WRIC) — Prince George County Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that took place earlier this month.

At around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 10, someone shot into an occupied residence on Prince George Drive several times. No one inside was hurt in the shooting.

On Dec. 21, police arrested Michael Hart Playford, 19, of Hopewell. He was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, malicious discharge of a weapon and felony eluding.

Prince George County Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely coming.

Playford is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.