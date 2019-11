HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man accused of robbing an Ashland-area bank is behind bars, according to police.

Ashland Police say 37-year-old Christopher Michael Jackson, of Culpepper, was arrested in connection with the robbery of the BB&T Bank in Ashland on Monday, Nov. 18.

He is currently being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on robbery charges along with unrelated charges.

