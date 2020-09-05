Police arrest man accused of stealing 7 bikes off VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is accused of stealing at least seven bikes from the VCU campus.

Billy Elmer is charged with larceny and felony possession of burglar tools. VCU investigators say Elmer matched the description of a man spotted in surveillance video.

Thefts were on various dates, and from various locations, including VCU’s Henry Street Parking Deck West (200 N. Henry St.) and outside VCU’s Gladding Residence Center (711 W. Main St.), authorities reported.

Most of the stolen bikes belonged to VCU students.

The 42-year-old is unaffiliated with VCU, the university added.

