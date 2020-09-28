Police arrest man for malicious wounding at the circle on Monument Ave

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department say they arrested a man for malicious wounding after an assault at the circle on Monument Avenue on Sunday night.

According to police, the assault was reported at 11:20 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found an adult male suffering injuries. The man was transported to the local hospital for treatment. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

After speaking to several witnesses officers located the suspect at the scene. Brandon Fountain was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Police ask that anyone with additional information about the assault call Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES: