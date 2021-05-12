Police arrest man in connection with I-95 shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said they made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County back in March.

Tavon A. Gray, 22, of Woodbridge, Va., was arrested May 11 on charges of shooting from a vehicle, shooting at a vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm and attempted malicious wounding.

VSP said on March 11, a driver in a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck was shot at while traveling in the middle lane near Route 10. The shots came from someone in the left lane driving a dark-colored sedan, the car also had dark tinted windows.

The pickup truck was damaged by the gunfire but all three occupants inside the vehicle were unharmed. The driver was able to pull off onto the right shoulder.

