Police arrest man linked to early morning Hopewell gas station shooting

HOPWEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department said they have arrested a man linked to a gas station shooting that occurred earlier today.
The department said officers responded to a call at 10:17 a.m. to a report of multiple shots fired at the Petrol Gas Station on 3918 Oaklawn Boulevard.
Officers said the victim was pumping gas when the suspect pulled into the station a fired multiple shots at him. While this was happening, the victim was able to grab his firearm and then returned fire at the suspect.
HPD said officers recovered physical evidence from the scene and initiated further investiation.
The Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit and Field Service Units conducted interviews and
spoke with witnesses that led to warrants being secured against Curtis Lee Hickman, 23, of
Petersburg. He was arrested at about 2 p.m. on the 4100 block of Old Iron Court without incident.
Police said Hickman had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his butt and was transported to MCV Hospital for medical treatment.
After he was treated, Hickman was taken into custody and arrested on charges of possession of firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, felony vandalism and discharging a firearm in city limits.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2222. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.
