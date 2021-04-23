Police arrest man linked to fatal Thursday afternoon shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department announced it arrested a man linked to Thursday’s fatal shooting on Silver Oak Court.

CCPD said officers responded to the 3500 block of Silver Oak Court for a report of a shooting at 4:30 p.m. on April 22. When they arrived police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, Ronald M. Wright II, 33, of the 5200 block of Bridgeside Drive, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said Wright died at the hospital.

Andre D. Hawthorne Jr., 29, of the 3500 block of Silver Oak Court, was arrested in relation to the shooting. CCPD said Hawthorne has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or online here.