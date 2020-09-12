Police arrest man linked to fatal Thursday night shooting in Hopwell

Daemon Dashawn Clarke, 30, of the City of Petersburg, was arrested on the charges of first degree murder, possession of firearm by felon and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department announced Saturday they have arrested suspect linked to Thursday night’s shooting.

The suspect is Daemon Dashawn Clarke, 30, of the City of Petersburg. He was arrested without incident by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on the charges of first degree murder, possession of firearm by felon and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

The Hopewell Police Department said officers responded to the 1300 block of Edward Bland Court around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night following a shots fired report.

Inside the residence, police located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Medical treatment was done at the scene and the victim was taken to the VCU Medical Center where he later died.

The victim was Marcus Parker, 32, of Petersburg. He was the city’s sixth homicide of the year — the total number of homicides Hopewell recorded in 2019.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Hopewell Street Crimes Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.

