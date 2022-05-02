CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have arrested one of two suspects in the shooting death of a Dinwiddie man outside a truck stop in Colonial Heights over the weekend.

Chesterfield police said Monday that one suspect, identified as Darnell S. White, was taken into custody after the shooting of Keon A. Clanton in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center on Ruffin Mill Road on May 1.

Clanton, a 35-year-old Dinwiddie County resident, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, according to police. Police responded to the area at 6:05 p.m. on May 1 after receiving reports of a shooting in the truck stop’s parking lot.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, about 6-feet, 3-inches tall who was wearing a white T-shirt and red gym shorts at the time. (courtesy of Chesterfield police)

Police said that the suspects left the area in a vehicle but later crashed near the intersection of West Hundred Road and Route 1. White, 32, was arrested at the scene but another suspect was able to get away, police said.

According to police, the second suspect is being described as a Black male, about 6-feet, 3-inches tall who was wearing a white T-shirt and red gym shorts at the time. The suspect was seen on surveillance video from a mobile home community near the crash.

White has been charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said. He’s being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or the location or identity of the second suspect should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.