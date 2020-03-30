Police arrest suspect in multiple break-ins of Chesterfield apartments

Authorities obtained warrants for the arrest of Bria Leanna Young, also known as Robert Brian Young, a 33-year-old who reportedly broke into five separate units at Falling Creek Apartments on Marina Drive between March 13 and March 19. According to police, the suspect allegedly took cash, cell phones, and credit cards. (photo courtesy of Chesterfield police)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police said Monday that they have arrested a suspect wanted for committing multiple burglaries in the area.

Authorities obtained warrants for the arrest of Bria Leanna Young, also known as Robert Brian Young, a 33-year-old who reportedly broke into five separate units at Falling Creek Apartments on Marina Drive between March 13 and March 19. According to police, the suspect allegedly took cash, cell phones, and credit cards.

Young was detained shortly after noon on March 30, police said.

LATEST HEADLINES: