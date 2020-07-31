Police ask for help identifying suspects accused of vandalizing Richmond business

Investigators believe that two individuals, who were seen in security footage, were involved. Police provided photos of the suspects. (photos courtesy of Richmond police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said Friday that detectives are looking to identify two people accused of vandalizing a business during a riot last weekend.

According to police, a brick was thrown into a business in the 300 block of West Franklin Street at around 11:30 p.m. on July 25. One suspect then kicked the glass window of the business.

Investigators believe that two individuals, who were seen in security footage, were involved. Police provided photos of the suspects.

Stay with 8News for updates.