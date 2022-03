RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been taken to the hospital, after being shot in Richmond Friday evening.

According to Richmond police, the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at the 5700 block of Swanson Road.

Police said that the adult male survived the shooting, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident is being investigated, and police asked for the public’s help with any information anyone might have on the shooting.

Photo of the scene of a shooting on Swanson Road in Richmond

