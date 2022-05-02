CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are investigating a grand larceny incident that took place at a Colonial Heights Walmart on Saturday, March 12. Police believe a similar incident involving a pepper spray assault may have been committed by the same suspects a week later.

A little before 10:00 p.m., an unknown male and female entered the Walmart at 671 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

The suspects collected multiple electronic and home essential items — valued at over $1,100 — and continued toward the exit; passing all points of sale without paying for the items.

The pair then entered a red sedan and left the Walmart parking lot.

The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program has released photos of the suspects in this case.











A very similar incident occurred at the same Walmart on March 19, seven days later. A man and a woman stole over $1,300 worth of computers and electronics.

As the suspects were exiting the store, the Loss Prevention Officer attempted to stop them — but was ultimately pepper-sprayed by the female suspect.

These suspects left in a silver Chevrolet Camaro with temporary tags.

Photos of suspects from the March 19 robbery (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

8News reached out to Detective Baldwin, the lead investigator on the case, who confirmed that police believe the robberies to have been carried out by the same suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. Both tipping methods are anonymous and those with information could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.