Police: Beware of dating site scam ending with extortion attempt

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police warn residents looking for love that a dating site scam doesn’t end with a match and bliss but rather attempted extortion.

Police tweeted Friday, “We’ve had 3 cases since July: man meets “woman” on a dating site. They talk; explicit pics are sent by female. “Father” of female contacts victim saying female is underage and threatens victim; wants money.”

Officer say don’t fall for the scam by sending the money requested – call the authorities instead.