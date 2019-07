Chesterfield Police is requesting the public’s help identifying two suspects who broke into a home on Centralia Station Road earlier this month and stole several items.

The crime occurred on June 13. The two suspects allegedly took several items, including a surveillance camera that captured video of the suspects before they stole it.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.