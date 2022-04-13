RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The suspect in a February Southside homicide has officially been charged by police.
Police charged 20-year-old Richmond resident Marquise Whitaker with the killing of 25-year-old Vidal Smith. Smith died at the hospital after being found shot at Southside Plaza on Feb. 26.
Whitaker was formally charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting within an occupied building.
Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.