RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The suspect in a February Southside homicide has officially been charged by police.

Police charged 20-year-old Richmond resident Marquise Whitaker with the killing of 25-year-old Vidal Smith. Smith died at the hospital after being found shot at Southside Plaza on Feb. 26.

Marquise Whitaker, 20, of Richmond (Photo Courtesy of The Richmond Police Department)

Whitaker was formally charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting within an occupied building.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.