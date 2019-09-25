Police: Chesterfield man offered 18-year-old money to file false sex assault report

Police in Chesterfield County have arrested a man who allegedly bribed an 18-year-old female to file a false sexual assault report against another person.

The investigation indicates that 33-year-old Joshua C. Brady offered the 18-year-old female money to file a false report against a 17-year-old male who is known to him. Brady, who also uses the name ‘Joshua Weston’ and poses as a British citizen, bought items for the female and promised her additional money when the report was filed and after she testified in court, police said.

“Based on evidence recovered during the investigation of this incident, police believe Brady may have additional victims,” Chesterfield Police said in a release.

Anyone with information, or who believes they may have been a victim of Brady, should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.