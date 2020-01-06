Police: Chesterfield woman found dead in her home in May died from neglect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County say a woman who was found dead in her home in May died from neglect.

At about 9 a.m. on May 24, police and rescue crews were called to a residence in the 5100 block of Whetstone Road for a report that a woman was in cardiac arrest.

The woman, 47-year-old Melissa Pierce, lived in the home and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Based on evidence at the scene, Pierce’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

In September 2019, case detectives were notified that Pierce died as a result of neglect, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had found her manner of death to be homicide.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.