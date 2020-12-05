Police conducting death investigation after reported early morning shooting on W Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is conducting a death investigation linked to a reported early morning shooting on W Broad Street.
The department said officers responded to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of W. Broad Street just before 2 a.m. When they arrived, officers discovered the victim, a man, had been driven to a local hospital by a private vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and RPD said the Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.
Detectives said they determined the incident took place on the 2000 block of W Broad Street.
RPD said W Broad Street is a major thoroughfare and ask anyone who saw anything suspicious near the intersection of N Allison Street to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at 804-646-3917 and 804-385-7269 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.
