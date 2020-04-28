Death investigation underway after minor shot in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police said they are conducting a death investigation in the city after a minor was shot earlier this morning.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting at the 1700 block of Buckner Street in Petersburg at 10:22 a.m.

Police say this is an active investigation and there is no other information available at this time.

