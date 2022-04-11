RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives with the VCU Police Department are looking for two suspects from a recent breaking and entering on the VCU’s Monroe Park Campus.

According to a VCUPD press release, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. on April 8 at VCU’s Williams House, located at 800 W. Franklin Street.

Officers reviewed camera footage from the area and found two male suspects leaving the building via the fire escape. They dropped papers on the ground that police said they had taken from the building.

Two individuals walk southbound on Laurel Street on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus. Suspect #1, on the left, is wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark pants and white sneakers. Suspect #2, on the right, is wearing a red, full cover face mask, a gray or green jacket, dark pants and dark and light-colored shoes. (Photo courtesy of VCUPD).

Two individuals walk near the intersection of Laurel and Main Streets on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus. Suspect #1, on the left, is wearing a gray or green jacket, dark pants, dark and light-colored shoes and a black and red backpack. Suspect #2, on the right, is wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark pants, white sneakers and what appears to be a black backpack with “Nike” in white lettering. (Photos courtesy of VCUPD).

At the scene, officers found an open office window.

Police said the documents that the suspects removed did not contain any personal information. Nothing else was reported missing.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident can contact the VCU Police Department 24/7. For emergencies, call (804) 828-1234. For non-emergency tips, call (804) 828-1196. Tips can also be submitted to Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or on the P3 Tips mobile app.