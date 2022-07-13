HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police said an investigation is underway after a person inside a sedan driving by a Henrico County home started shooting at someone in the yard.

The person in the yard, only described by police as male, returned fire but no injuries have been reported, Henrico police said in a tweet Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 9500 block of North Run Road a little after 7:30 p.m. on July 12 for a reported drive-by shooting in the area.

Witnesses told police that “a dark gray sedan drove by a residence and someone inside began shooting at a male in the yard,” police said in a tweet. The vehicle used in the shooting was found on Blackstone Road, according to police.

Anyone with info has been asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000.