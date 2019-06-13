Police: Driver who crashed into Richmond home charged with DUI

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 29-year-old driver who crashed their car into a Richmond home late Wednesday night, leaving at least one person injured, has been charged with DUI.

Richmond Police told 8News that a home on the corner of 30th and Bainbridge Streets was hit by a car around 11:30 p.m.

There were two people inside the home at the time of the crash; one of them was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Authorities said there was significant damage to the house and the car.

The driver, who has been identified as 29-year-old Henock Snook, of Bainbridge Street, was taken into custody and has since been charged with DUI.

PICS: Police say a drunk driver crashed into this Richmond home last night and sent one person inside to the hospital. @8NEWS story: https://t.co/gvIS1ZCvqk pic.twitter.com/EGZ2QBsKEi— Alex Thorson (@Alex8news) June 13, 2019

No other information has been released at this time.

