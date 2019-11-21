Police: Driver who hit multiple vehicles, pedestrian during pursuit in Petersburg faces multiple charges

1  of  3
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man who hit several cars and a pedestrian while leading a police pursuit in Petersburg on Thursday faces multiple charges after being arrested.

According to a Facebook post from Petersburg police, an officer attempted to pull over a driver for a minor traffic violation at 1:25 p.m. The driver left the scene as the officer was awaiting backup from another unit.

Police said the driver, later identified as Thomas Taylor, was seen “throwing items of contraband and a weapon” during the chase. Taylor reportedly hit multiple vehicles and a person while driving in the 500 block of E. Wythe Street. He ran from the car eventually but was caught by authorities.

Taylor faces multiple charges, police said, and the people who were hit during the pursuit were sent to the hospital for treatment. The status of the victims are unclear at this time.

8News obtained footage of the end of the pursuit. The video shows a car strike other vehicles before a person is seen running.

