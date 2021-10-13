Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway

by: Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police said a drunk driver was going 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend.

According to a tweet Tuesday from Virginia State Police, the 29-year-old man was stopped on Interstate 81 on Sunday and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Police say he was in a 70 mph zone at the time.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles lists reckless driving as 20 mph over the speed limit, or going more than 85 mph in any situation.

