Driver who was texting during fatal Chesterfield crash to serve 8 months following plea deal

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man charged with involuntary manslaughter in February following a crash that killed a 56-year-old woman will serve eight months in prison after pleading guilty last week. Police said an investigation revealed that the driver, Samuel M. Allebaugh, was texting during the time of the crash.

Police said a 1999 Ford F-Series dump truck was traveling on Genito Road when it went partially off the road on Feb. 13. The driver overcorrected, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2009 Honda Accord.

The driver of the Honda, 56-year-old Karen E. Giles, of the 5600 block of West Creek Road in Amelia County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation from Chesterfield Police revealed the dump truck driver, 57-year-old Allebaugh, was texting during the time of the crash, police said. Allebaugh, who was not hurt in the crash, turned himself in after police obtained a warrant for him on March 28.

All but eight months of Allebaugh’s nine year sentence was suspended after the plea deal on Oct. 11.

Giles was a member of the Amelia Emergency Squad and was involved with the Old Dominion EMS Alliance. The Amelia Emergency Squad told 8News back in February they were Karen Giles’ second family.

She spent a lot of time volunteering, as Giles was devoted to caring for people and even motivated others to do the same.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.