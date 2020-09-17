Police: East End shooting leaves 1 man in critical condition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said a Wednesday night shooting in East End has left one man with life threatening injuries.
Police said they responded to a call at 7:46 p.m. for a report of a person shot in the 1900 Block of Redd St.
When officers arrived they found a man with a life threatening gun shot wound. The victim was then transported to MVC for treatment.
Police have no suspects at this time.
This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.
