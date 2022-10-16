HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating an incident during which eight people were shot in the early morning of Oct. 16.

According to tweets from the City of Harrisonburg, the Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for information related to a shooting that took place at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 on the 1500 block of Devon Lane.

1500 Devon Lane in Harrisonburg.

Police say an unknown person of persons fired multiple shots into a crowd at an outdoor gathering. Eight people were shot, ranging in age from 18 to 27. There were no suspects in the area when police got to the scene.

Five of the people shot were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center and the other three were taken to UVA Health. All eight victims are considered to have non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe this was an isolated incident and do not believe there is any threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Harrisonburg Police tip line at 540-574-5050 or email brittany.thurston@harrisonburgva.gov.