Police encouraging the public to change license plate bolts to prevent thefts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are encouraging drivers to change the bolts on their license plates, as license plate theft is on the rise.

RPD hopes switching out standard screws for Allen key bolts will reduce crimes of opportunity.

“Stolen license plates are a crime which inconveniences the public – but also criminals often use the plates on unregistered or stolen cars to enable the commission of other illegal acts,” said Third Precinct Commander Faith Flippo. “With the use of specialty sets of bolts, it makes it much harder for thieves to simply use a standard tool to quickly remove the plates. This can help drive down other crimes.”

You can find Allen key bolts online and at hardware stores.