Police: Ettrick Deli burglarized four times in two months

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ettrick Deli, a staple in the Ettrick community, has been burglarized four times in the last two months — according to Chesterfield County Police.

CCPD posted on Facebook alerting the county about the incidents and reminded people about how long the business has served the community and needs support.

Ronnie Ransome has frequented the store and said, “you can’t consider yourself from Ettrick if you have never been to Ettrick Deli,” since it is such an important business to residents in the area.

If you have any information on the person or persons who have been causing damage to the property, contact Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-767-0660.

