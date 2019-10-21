Family member charged with accidentally shooting, killing Richmond teen

A man has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a 15-year-old who was shot in Fulton Hill on Sunday.

Police say 23-year-old Corey R. Lewis was related to 15-year-old Tyrone Williams, who died at the hospital Sunday. Investigators say Lewis accidentally shot Williams.

23-year-old Corey R. Lewis

The shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard.

8News has learned that Williams was a sophomore at Armstrong High School.

“Our hearts are broken as we grieve the loss of another Richmond teenager. Our deepest sympathies go out to the young man’s family, friends, and to all who knew and loved him. The loss of a young life is painful beyond measure and we are struggling to process losing another member of the Richmond community” -RPS Spokesperson

15-year-old Tyrone Williams was killed in an accidental shooting on Admiral Gravely Boulevard.

Delegate Delores McQuinn, who mentored Williams over the summer, said the 15-year-old was ‘a smart kid with tremendous potential.’

“He was a nice, sort of reserved, quiet kid,” Del. McQuinn said of Williams. “His life has been snatched away. “

Del. Delores McQuinn

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 814-0423. Those who would like to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com. Or, they may use the P3 smartphone app.

