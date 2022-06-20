SUFFOLK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police found a man dead inside a vehicle in Suffolk, Virginia, after they responded to a reported shooting Monday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m. on June 20, the Suffolk Police Department responded to an anonymous call reporting that someone had been shot on the 600 block of Matthews Court.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man dead inside a vehicle. Law enforcement has not revealed the cause of death at this time.

The investigation of this incident remains ongoing and Suffolk police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect. Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police at 757-923-2350.