CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield shooting is under investigation after police found a person shot dead in the woods Tuesday night.

Chesterfield Police said around 8:15 p.m. they responded to multiple calls about gunfire in the area at the 3300 block of Tanners Way.

Upon arrival, police said they found the victim dead in a nearby wooded area.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

Chesterfield asks for anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

