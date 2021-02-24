Police find stolen firearms in car after high-speed chase

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said a Tuesday afternoon high-speed chase ended in a vehicle accident and the recovery of stolen firearms.

At about 12:09 p.m. on Feb. 23, a VSP Sergeant said they saw a 2016 Toyota Corolla going 106 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-64 and had four men inside. The Sergeant tried to pull the vehicle over by turning on his emergency lights, but the driver did not comply and continued to speed down the interstate.

VSP said the driver was seen changing lanes in and out of traffic when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road, hitting a jersey wall. After that, the vehicle came back onto the road, it side swiped a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz, and then ran off the road again, striking the guardrail, before stopping on the shoulder.

All of the occupants were not wearing their seatbelts and were detained by state troopers shortly after. After searching the vehicle, VSP said troopers found three loaded firearms, two of which were reported stolen.

Virginia State Police said a Tuesday afternoon high-speed chase ended in a vehicle accident and the recovery of stolen firearms. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

Officials said the driver and passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported to the Riverside Regional Hospital, where they were released shortly after. The back seat passengers also said they were injured, but were treated and released at the scene.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was charged with felony elude, concealed weapon, reckless driving, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana. He was taken to Newport News City Jail where he received no bond.

The passenger, an 18-year-old man, was charged with concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. He was also taken to Newport News City Jail and received a secured bond.

The two backseat passengers, a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, have not been charged at this time. However, VSP said this investigation is ongoing, and more charges are pending based upon consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the 2011 Chevrolet Cruz, did not suffer any injuries as a result of the accident.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, VSP said the names of those involved will not be released at this time because it would jeopardize the investigation and prosecution.