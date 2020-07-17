POLICE: Four adults charged with the sexual assault of minors in Hopewell

The suspects are: (Left to right) Danny Wayne Bailey, 55, of Hopewell. James Walter Loving, 61, of Hopewell. Brandy Marie Murray, 36, of Hopewell. Edith Philips, 56, of Hopewell.

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department said an investigation has lead to the arrested of four people in relation to sexual assault charges against minors.

The announcement said officers from the department’s Field Service Division received a call at 5:45 p.m. on June 10 about an incident involving a juvenile on the 400 block of South 15th Avenue.

After an investigation, the department arrested four individuals who now have 18 felony charges against them.

The suspects are:

Danny Wayne Bailey, 55, of Hopewell. He was charged with two counts of abduction and kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts attempt to poison and one count of object sexual penetration. Bailey was arrested on July 13, and is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

James Walter Loving, 61, of Hopewell. He was charged with two counts of abduction and kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts attempt to poison and one count of object sexual penetration. Loving was arrested on July 15, and is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Brandy Marie Murray, 36, of Hopewell. She was charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect. Murray was arrested on July 15, and is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Edith Philips, 56, of Hopewell. She was charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect. Philips was arrested on July 15, and is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

The department said the juveniles are currently in the custody of child protective services and no further details can be released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

HPD is requesting that anyone with information about the case contact to Lead Detective Kate Williamson at 804-541-2284. People with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

