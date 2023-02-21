SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating two fraud suspects who they say tried using an ID and bank card that was stolen in Ashland to withdraw cash in Spotsylvania.

According to police, at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the pictured man and woman tried to withdraw cash at a Navy Federal Credit Union branch on Patriot Highway in Spotsylvania using a stolen ID and bank card.

The ID and bank card had been stolen from a vehicle parked outside of a daycare center in the Ashland area of Hanover County that morning.

Anyone who knows the identity of either suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.