Sheriff’s Office: Fredricksburg cable man arrested for child porn; some captured in customer homes

Michael Byers, 23, of Fredericksburg, has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a Fredericksburg cable man for child porn, some of which they believe he captured in customers’ homes.

Last year, local authorities along with the FBI and investigators from the Northern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children began looking into 23-year-old Michael Byers of Fredericksburg.

Authorities suspected Byers was uploading child porn to digital messaging services. Byers also shared photos of children during conversations with undercover agents through a digital messaging service. The Sheriff’s Office said Byer’s conversations were “explicit in nature.”

Law enforcement said they later determined some of the photos Byers shared were captured in customer’s homes while he was working as a local cable company employee.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators executed a search warrant of Byer’s Fredericksburg home on March 16. They found and seized evidence of possession, reproduction, and distribution of child

porn.

After Detective Martin obtained warrants for Byers’ arrest, he turned himself in.

Byers has been charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography and is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said this investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.