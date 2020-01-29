Police: Henrico gun store burglarized twice in 10 days

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are investigating after a local gun store was burglarized for the second time in less than two weeks.

The incidents occurred at New American Arms gun store near the intersection of W. Broad Street and Staples Mills Road.

The first happened on the morning of September 19. When officers arrived on scene, they found discovered multiple firearms had been stolen.

Residents who live nearby told 8News the crime was a cause for concern.

Ten days later on Wednesday, Jan. 29, police were called back to the gun store, located in the 4900 block of W. Broad Street, and found broken glass and ‘items missing.’

Investigators have not said whether or not they believe the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other unsolved crime is asked to contact Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.



LATEST HEADLINES: