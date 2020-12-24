Police: Henrico man accidentally discharges weapon into someone else’s apartment Wednesday night

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department said a man who “accidentally discharged” his weapon into someone else’s’ apartment on Wednesday night.

Police said they responded to a reported shooting near the 4100 Block of Fairlake Lane at Oakbrook Apartments just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived they said the man came forward told them it was his weapon that went off, and that it was accidental.

HPD said charges against the man are pending.