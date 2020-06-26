Police: Henrico man involved in 3-vehicle crash charged after breaking into, vandalizing business

Photos of authorities around the Virginia Credit Union (courtesy of Laura B.) and mugshot of Markee T. Thomas (courtesy of the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 30-year-old Henrico man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly broke into and vandalized a business following a three-vehicle crash.

Police were responding to the 6800 block of Paragon Place for reports of a crash involving three vehicles. While officers were en route, dispatchers were told by witnesses that a man who appeared to be having a medical emergency was being helped out of a vehicle before he “possibly crossed Glenside Drive,” according to police.

A 911 call was made shortly afterwards about a subject, who police said matched the description of the man involved in the crash, who broke into a locked business in the area and began vandalizing it. Witnesses told 8News that the business, located in the 5400 block of Glenside Drive, was a Virginia Credit Union.

A perimeter was set up after officers saw employees run out of the building, according to police. Photos sent to 8News show multiple Henrico police vehicles and authorities in tactical gear and equipped with weapons.

Police said the man, identified as Markee T. Thomas, came out peacefully after they began communicating with him. Thomas was charged with two counts of hit and run, petit and felony vandalism, unlawful entry, DUI and possession of marijuana.