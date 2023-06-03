CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for help identifying and locating a hit-and-run suspect who they say hit two pedestrians — including a 2-year-old boy in a McDonald’s parking lot.

According to VSP, a trooper responded to a crash that took place in the parking lot of a McDonald’s at the intersection of Lord Fairfax Highway and John Mosby Highway at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.

It was determined that the driver of a red SUV was backing out a parking spot and hit two pedestrians before leaving the scene heading in an unknown direction. The two pedestrians, a 42-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Photo: VSP

Photo: VSP

Photo: VSP

Photo: VSP

Photo: VSP

The suspect is described as a white woman with blonde or light-colored hair, wearing blue jeans and a white or light-colored shirt. The make and model of the SUV is unknown, but it may have damage to its front-left side.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call VSP at 540-662-3313.