Police say the driver of the truck pictured severely injured a dog in a hit-and-run in Culpeper on Monday, Oct. 8. (Photo: Culpeper Police)

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Culpeper Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a driver they say severely injured a dog in a hit-and-run.

According to the Culpeper Police Department, at around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, a dog was hit and severely injured by a driver in a hit-and-run near the Red Roof Inn on Willis Lane in Culpeper.

The suspect is described as an older white man driving a newer model Ford F-150 or F-250 four-door truck with tinted windows.

Anyone who recognizes the truck pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Culpeper Police at 540-727-0300.