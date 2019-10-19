Police hoping to find clues in 24-year-old Buckingham murder cold case

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in a cold case from 1995. Joan Herndon, a 70-year-old store owner in Buckingham County, was gunned down 24 years ago.

Herndon was at the then Arvonia Produce Market around 11:45 a.m. She was the only person inside the store when deputies received a 911 call in response to a shooting at the store.

When authorities arrived they found Herndon shot to death. Since then, the investigation has gone cold for leads.

“It’s been far too long that this case has not reached a conclusion yet,” said state police special agent Michael Heath. “That’s why we’re hoping, as we’re coming up on the anniversary, that we can make an appeal to the public.”

State police are looking for any clues they can find to help solve the murder.

“We want to bring justice for the victim,” said VSP’s Clay Overholt. “We want to bring justice to the victim’s family.”

“Ever since then, law enforcement efforts have been intense. To try to find out, who is responsible for this,” Heath told 8News Friday.

Both men believe that no tip is insignificant.

“However small and inconsequential it may seem to somebody out there in the community, may be a turning point for us,” Overholt explained.

State police have already received a tip from the community since reopening the investigation.

