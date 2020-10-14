Police ID homicide victim found inside Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police on Wednesday identified a man the department said was found dead, inside an area residence, with obvious signs of trauma.

The homicide victim is Daniel A. Stark, a male in his 30s, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Fernbrook Drive following a shooting just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, they found a man unresponsive inside a residence.

He was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police add that at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, officers responded to the area for the report of a fight. When they arrived, officers did not see or hear any kind of disturbance.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

