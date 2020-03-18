Police ID man found shot to death on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified a homicide victim found early Wednesday morning in the city’s East End.

RPD officers were called to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a report of a shooting around 1:10 a.m. There, officers found Javon A. Tuck, 34, of the 4600 block of Eastover Avenue, Henrico, sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

He had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced just before 1:40 a.m.

Anyone with information to share is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com.

