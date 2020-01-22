Police ID man killed in double shooting at Richmond motel

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC) — Police said Wednesday that an investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man was killed and a woman was hurt in a double shooting at a Richmond motel over the weekend.

An officer responded to the Midlothian Inn, in the 6500 block of Midlothian Turnpike, at 12:41 p.m. on Jan. 18 for reports of a person who was shot. A victim, later identified as Robert Davis of Richmond, was found with a gunshot wound to his neck, police told 8News.

Davis was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Another victim, only identified as an adult female, was also shot, police said. The woman was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

