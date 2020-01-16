Police ID man who died after being shot in Gilpin Court on New Year’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond have identified the man who died after being shot in Gilpin Court on New Year’s Day.

Richmond Police said Thursday that officers found 33-year-old Amir F. Suluki, II down and unresponsive shortly after 4:30 a.m. in a courtyard behind an apartment building in the 900 block of St. Paul Street. He had been shot.

Suluki was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. He died two days later.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this homicide to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.