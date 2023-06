RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police said a 26-year-old Richmond man was killed in a shooting at the Belt Atlantic apartments on Midlothian Turnpike this weekend.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on June 11 for a reported shooting. A man, who police identified as Jazshawn Hickman Friday, was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

Hickman, 26, died at the hospital later that night, police said Friday. An investigation is underway.